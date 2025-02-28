Albrecht, Lehigh Mountain Hawks host the Army Black Knights

Army Black Knights (21-5, 13-3 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (23-5, 14-2 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maddie Albrecht and Lehigh host Trinity Hardy and Army in Patriot action Saturday.

The Mountain Hawks are 13-1 in home games. Lehigh is second in the Patriot with 14.8 assists per game led by Colleen McQuillen averaging 3.4.

The Black Knights are 13-3 in conference play. Army ranks third in the Patriot with 14.4 assists per game led by Hardy averaging 3.2.

Lehigh averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Army allows. Army averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Lehigh allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albrecht is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Mountain Hawks. Ella Stemmer is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kya Smith is averaging eight points and 7.6 rebounds for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 9-1, averaging 70.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 66.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.