Alben leads Charleston Southern against Gardner-Webb after 26-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (9-13, 6-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-13, 6-4 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts Gardner-Webb after Catherine Alben scored 26 points in Charleston Southern’s 54-47 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-4 at home. Charleston Southern allows 68.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 6-4 in Big South play. Gardner-Webb ranks sixth in the Big South with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Elze Motekaityte averaging 7.7.

Charleston Southern averages 57.1 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 70.6 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.1 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has allowed to its opponents (41.3%).

The Buccaneers and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alben is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Buccaneers. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

Ashley Hawkins is averaging 18.9 points and five assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lauren Bailey is averaging 11.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.