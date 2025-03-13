Albany takes on Vermont in America East Championship game

Vermont Catamounts (20-12, 15-3 America East) at Albany Great Danes (26-5, 16-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Albany plays Vermont in the America East Championship.

The Great Danes’ record in America East games is 16-2, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Albany ranks eighth in the America East with 19.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Cooper averaging 4.0.

The Catamounts are 15-3 against America East opponents.

Albany scores 64.1 points, 12.0 more per game than the 52.1 Vermont gives up. Vermont averages 8.2 more points per game (61.1) than Albany allows (52.9).

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Vermont won the last meeting 59-50 on Feb. 8. Anna Olson scored 22 to help lead Vermont to the win, and Cooper scored 16 points for Albany.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is shooting 55.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Great Danes. Jessica Tomasetti is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Olson is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Catamounts. Nikola Priede is averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 9-1, averaging 60.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.6 points per game.

Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 61.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 45.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.