Albany (NY) visits Hurley and Vermont

Albany (NY) Great Danes (16-14, 8-7 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-11, 12-3 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Albany (NY) after TJ Hurley scored 23 points in Vermont’s 79-69 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Catamounts are 11-2 in home games. Vermont is seventh in the America East scoring 67.1 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Great Danes are 8-7 in conference games. Albany (NY) is fifth in the America East giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 48.1% shooting.

Vermont averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Albany (NY) allows. Albany (NY) has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hurley is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 15.8 points. Shamir Bogues is shooting 59.6% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Byron Joshua is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 13.2 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.