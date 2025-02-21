Albany (NY) plays New Hampshire following Neely’s 29-point outing

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-21, 5-8 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (14-13, 6-6 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays New Hampshire after Justin Neely scored 29 points in Albany (NY)’s 79-68 victory against the Maine Black Bears.

The Great Danes are 6-6 in home games. Albany (NY) has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 5-8 against America East opponents. New Hampshire ranks seventh in the America East scoring 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Giancarlo Bastianoni averaging 8.0.

Albany (NY) averages 74.9 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 77.3 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 66.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 74.0 Albany (NY) gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neely is averaging 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sami Pissis is averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats. Khalil Badru is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.