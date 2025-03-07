Albany (NY) plays in America East Tournament against the Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (15-16, 7-9 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (16-15, 8-8 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays in the America East Tournament against Binghamton.

The Great Danes’ record in America East games is 8-8, and their record is 8-7 against non-conference opponents. Albany (NY) is 8-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bearcats’ record in America East action is 7-9. Binghamton ranks third in the America East allowing 71.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Albany (NY) scores 74.7 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 71.5 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton’s 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Albany (NY) has given up to its opponents (48.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tymu Chenery is averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Chris Walker is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.