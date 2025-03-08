Albany (NY) plays Binghamton in America East Tournament

Binghamton Bearcats (15-16, 7-9 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (16-15, 8-8 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) and Binghamton square off in the America East Tournament.

The Great Danes’ record in America East games is 8-8, and their record is 8-7 in non-conference play. Albany (NY) ranks fifth in the America East in team defense, giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 48.4% shooting.

The Bearcats are 7-9 against America East opponents. Binghamton ranks third in the America East giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Albany (NY) is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton averages 69.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 73.5 Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 14.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 12.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

Tymu Chenery is scoring 14.2 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bearcats. Gavin Walsh is averaging 13.4 points and 13 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.