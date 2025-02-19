Albany (NY) faces Maine following overtime win

Maine Black Bears (16-10, 8-3 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (13-13, 5-6 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts Maine following Albany (NY)’s 90-88 overtime win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Great Danes are 5-6 in home games. Albany (NY) is 7-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Black Bears are 8-3 in conference games. Maine ranks ninth in the America East with 28.3 rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 6.9.

Albany (NY) scores 74.7 points, 9.4 more per game than the 65.3 Maine gives up. Maine averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Albany (NY) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua is averaging 13.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Lopez is averaging 15 points for the Black Bears. Burns is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Black Bears: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.