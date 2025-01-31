Albany (NY) and Binghamton meet for conference showdown

Binghamton Bearcats (10-12, 2-5 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-11, 3-4 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Justin Neely and Albany (NY) host Tymu Chenery and Binghamton in America East action.

The Great Danes have gone 5-4 at home. Albany (NY) has a 5-7 record against teams above .500.

The Bearcats are 2-5 in conference games. Binghamton is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Albany (NY) averages 75.5 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 72.3 Binghamton allows. Binghamton’s 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Albany (NY) has allowed to its opponents (49.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Joshua averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Gavin Walsh is averaging 10.8 points and 10 rebounds for the Bearcats. Chenery is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.