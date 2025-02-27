Albany hosts UMBC after Walker’s 22-point performance

UMBC Retrievers (14-12, 7-7 America East) at Albany Great Danes (22-5, 12-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits Albany after Jaden Walker scored 22 points in UMBC’s 83-65 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Great Danes have gone 12-0 at home. Albany ranks second in the America East with 29.9 points per game in the paint led by Kayla Cooper averaging 8.0.

The Retrievers are 7-7 in America East play. UMBC is third in the America East giving up 57.6 points while holding opponents to 38.7% shooting.

Albany averages 64.1 points, 6.5 more per game than the 57.6 UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 57.8 points per game, 4.4 more than the 53.4 Albany gives up to opponents.

The Great Danes and Retrievers match up Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cooper is averaging 17.6 points, seven rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Jessica Tomasetti is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Carmen Yanez is averaging 4.3 points for the Retrievers. Jordon Lewis is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 61.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 58.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

