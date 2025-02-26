Albany hosts UMBC after Cooper’s 22-point game

UMBC Retrievers (14-12, 7-7 America East) at Albany Great Danes (22-5, 12-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany takes on UMBC after Kayla Cooper scored 22 points in Albany’s 67-49 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Great Danes have gone 12-0 in home games. Albany is second in the America East in team defense, giving up 53.4 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Retrievers are 7-7 against America East opponents. UMBC is fifth in the America East with 29.0 rebounds per game led by Jaden Walker averaging 6.1.

Albany makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). UMBC averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Albany gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaci Donovan averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Cooper is shooting 52.2% and averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jordon Lewis averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Walker is shooting 40.2% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 61.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.4 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 58.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.