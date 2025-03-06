Albany Great Danes take on the New Hampshire Wildcats in America East Tournament

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-19, 4-12 America East) at Albany Great Danes (24-5, 14-2 America East)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany plays in the America East Tournament against New Hampshire.

The Great Danes are 14-2 against America East opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Albany is eighth in college basketball giving up 53.6 points per game while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-12 against America East opponents. New Hampshire averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Albany’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Albany gives up.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Cooper is averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Lilly Phillips is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Eva DeChent is averaging 17.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 62.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 51.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

