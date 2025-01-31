Albany faces Binghamton for conference showdown

Albany Great Danes (17-4, 7-1 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-10, 3-5 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jadyn Weltz and Binghamton host Kayla Cooper and Albany in America East action Saturday.

The Bearcats are 7-4 in home games. Binghamton is the America East leader with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Bella Pucci averaging 5.5.

The Great Danes are 7-1 in America East play. Albany leads the America East allowing just 54.9 points per game while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Binghamton scores 60.2 points, 5.3 more per game than the 54.9 Albany allows. Albany has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Krysztof averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 5.1 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Yanniah Boyd is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper is averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Great Danes. Kaci Donovan is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 58.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 62.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.