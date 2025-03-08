Alabama State visits Warmsley and Grambling

Alabama State Hornets (6-23, 4-13 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (14-14, 11-6 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling takes on Alabama State after Kahia Warmsley scored 22 points in Grambling’s 77-65 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 7-3 on their home court. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 16.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Lydia Freeman averaging 2.9.

The Hornets are 4-13 against conference opponents. Alabama State has a 2-13 record against opponents above .500.

Grambling’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 48.9 points per game, 17.6 fewer points than the 66.5 Grambling gives up.

The Tigers and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warmsley is averaging 13.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Freeman is averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Taylor Smith is shooting 20.4% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 6.9 points. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 49.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 31.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.