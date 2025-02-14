Alabama State takes on UAPB after Knox’s 26-point showing

Alabama State Hornets (10-14, 6-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-20, 1-10 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits UAPB after Amarr Knox scored 26 points in Alabama State’s 82-81 win against the Southern Jaguars.

The Golden Lions are 4-4 on their home court. UAPB leads the SWAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Christian Moore averaging 4.3.

The Hornets are 6-5 in conference games. Alabama State has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAPB scores 73.8 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 77.0 Alabama State gives up. Alabama State averages 74.5 points per game, 13.3 fewer points than the 87.8 UAPB gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is shooting 38.4% and averaging 10.5 points for the Golden Lions. Doctor Bradley is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Knox is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.