Alabama State takes on Southern, aims to break 3-game slide

Southern Jaguars (9-13, 7-2 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-16, 3-6 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State enters the matchup against Southern as losers of three in a row.

The Hornets are 5-2 in home games. Alabama State averages 19.7 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jaguars have gone 7-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks third in the SWAC with 12.5 assists per game led by Dakiyah Sanders averaging 3.1.

Alabama State’s average of 3.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Southern allows. Southern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Alabama State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cordasia Harris is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sanders is averaging 3.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Jaguars. Aniya Gourdine is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 51.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 31.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 61.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 13.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.