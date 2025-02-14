Alabama State plays UAPB, aims to break road losing streak

Alabama State Hornets (5-19, 3-9 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-19, 1-11 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will look to break its 14-game road skid when the Hornets play UAPB.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-6 in home games. UAPB is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 3-9 against conference opponents. Alabama State has a 2-11 record against opponents over .500.

UAPB is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State’s 30.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.5 percentage points lower than UAPB has allowed to its opponents (40.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Arrah Allen is averaging 13.2 points for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kaitlyn Bryant averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Taylor Smith is averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 51.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

