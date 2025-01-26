Alabama State plays Texas Southern after Harris ‘ 26-point showing

Texas Southern Tigers (7-10, 6-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-13, 3-3 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on Texas Southern after Cordasia Harris scored 26 points in Alabama State’s 68-62 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Hornets are 5-1 in home games. Alabama State is sixth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Harris paces the Hornets with 9.0 boards.

The Tigers are 6-0 against conference opponents. Texas Southern is 1-8 against opponents over .500.

Alabama State is shooting 31.2% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 39.8% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern averages 67.4 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 74.4 Alabama State allows.

The Hornets and Tigers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Smith is averaging 6.2 points for the Hornets. Harris is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Courtlyn Loudermill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 12.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 49.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.