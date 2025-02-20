Alabama State plays Bethune-Cookman, looks to stop home skid

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-17, 5-8 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-19, 4-9 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State is looking to break its three-game home losing streak with a win over Bethune-Cookman.

The Hornets have gone 5-4 at home. Alabama State has a 2-11 record against teams over .500.

The Wildcats are 5-8 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is third in the SWAC with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 10.9.

Alabama State’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Alabama State has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

The Hornets and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cordasia Harris is shooting 47.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nicholson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 10.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats. Kayla Clark is averaging nine points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 53.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

