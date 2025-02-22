Alabama State hosts Matthews and Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (12-12, 9-4 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (12-14, 8-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Alabama State after Milton Matthews scored 26 points in Florida A&M’s 85-76 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets are 6-2 in home games. Alabama State is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rattlers are 9-4 in SWAC play. Florida A&M averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Alabama State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Alabama State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarr Knox is averaging 14.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Antonio Madlock is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Sterling Young is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Rattlers. Matthews is averaging 18.2 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rattlers: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.