Alabama State hosts Florida A&M after Matthews’ 26-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (12-12, 9-4 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (12-14, 8-5 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M visits Alabama State after Milton Matthews scored 26 points in Florida A&M’s 85-76 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets have gone 6-2 at home. Alabama State has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rattlers are 9-4 in conference games. Florida A&M has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Alabama State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Alabama State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Madlock is averaging 12.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sterling Young is averaging 15.8 points for the Rattlers. Matthews is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rattlers: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.