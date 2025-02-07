Alabama State Hornets face the Grambling Tigers on 4-game slide

Grambling Tigers (8-13, 5-5 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (5-17, 3-7 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will try to break its four-game slide when the Hornets take on Grambling.

The Hornets are 5-3 on their home court. Alabama State is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.7 turnovers per game.

The Tigers are 5-5 in SWAC play. Grambling ranks eighth in the SWAC giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Alabama State is shooting 30.0% from the field this season, 11.5 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling’s 35.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points lower than Alabama State has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The Hornets and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cordasia Harris is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Douthshine Prien is averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Kahia Warmsley is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 52.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 31.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 38.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.