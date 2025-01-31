Alabama State faces Bethune-Cookman on 12-game road skid

Alabama State Hornets (5-15, 3-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-14, 3-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State will attempt to stop its 12-game road losing streak when the Hornets take on Bethune-Cookman.

The Wildcats have gone 4-2 at home. Bethune-Cookman is second in the SWAC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 6.1.

The Hornets have gone 3-5 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 4.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Alabama State gives up. Alabama State’s 30.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.4 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (39.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Brooks is averaging 5.2 points for the Wildcats. Nicholson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Smith is averaging 6.5 points for the Hornets. Cordasia Harris is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 51.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.