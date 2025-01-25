Alabama State and Prairie View A&M square off for conference matchup

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 2-4 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-13, 2-3 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cordasia Harris and Alabama State host CJ Wilson and Prairie View A&M in SWAC play Saturday.

The Hornets are 4-1 on their home court. Alabama State gives up 75.1 points and has been outscored by 29.0 points per game.

The Panthers are 2-4 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 11.2 assists per game led by Nyam Thornton averaging 3.1.

Alabama State’s average of 2.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Smith averages 0.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 6.1 points while shooting 14.8% from beyond the arc. Harris is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

Thornton is averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 47.9 points, 32.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

