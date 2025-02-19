Alabama State and Bethune-Cookman face off for conference matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (8-17, 5-8 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-19, 4-9 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Alabama State in SWAC action Thursday.

The Hornets have gone 5-4 in home games. Alabama State is eighth in the SWAC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 5.9.

The Wildcats are 5-8 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is third in the SWAC with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Asianae Nicholson averaging 4.7.

Alabama State scores 48.9 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 62.4 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 60.7 points per game, 11.7 fewer points than the 72.4 Alabama State allows to opponents.

The Hornets and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaitlyn Bryant is shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 8.2 points. Taylor Smith is averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nicholson is averaging 12.6 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Janessa Kelley is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 53.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 31.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 58.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

