Alabama A&M visits Southern after Jacobs’ 27-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-20, 6-11 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (19-11, 14-3 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts Alabama A&M after Michael Jacobs scored 27 points in Southern’s 66-65 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Jaguars have gone 10-1 at home. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Derrick Tezeno averaging 2.8.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is third in the SWAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Darius Ford averaging 2.3.

Southern’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs is averaging 11.3 points for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Bryant averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Chad Moodie is shooting 57.6% and averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.