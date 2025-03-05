Alabama A&M visits Grambling following Warmsley’s 22-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (20-8, 13-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (13-14, 10-6 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling hosts Alabama A&M after Kahia Warmsley scored 22 points in Grambling’s 55-52 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers are 6-3 on their home court. Grambling is the SWAC leader with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Lydia Freeman averaging 6.8.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-3 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M has a 5-5 record against teams over .500.

Grambling scores 67.1 points, 5.2 more per game than the 61.9 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 65.5 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 66.6 Grambling allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warmsley is scoring 13.0 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Freeman is averaging 11.1 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kalia Walker averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Alisha Wilson is averaging 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.