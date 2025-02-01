Alabama A&M visits Florida A&M after Hendrix’s 21-point game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (13-7, 6-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-12, 4-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays Alabama A&M after Sydney Hendrix scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 82-46 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Rattlers have gone 6-2 at home. Florida A&M is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 6-2 in conference games. Alabama A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Alisha Wilson averaging 9.8.

Florida A&M scores 68.4 points, 6.0 more per game than the 62.4 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M’s 38.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne McEvans is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 13.5 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker is averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 12.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.