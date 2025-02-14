Alabama A&M takes on Mississippi Valley State on 4-game skid

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (7-17, 3-8 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-21, 1-10 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M enters the matchup with Mississippi Valley State as losers of four games in a row.

The Delta Devils are 2-4 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State gives up 82.5 points and has been outscored by 29.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-8 against SWAC opponents. Alabama A&M has a 1-4 record against opponents above .500.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 76.0 points per game, 6.5 fewer points than the 82.5 Mississippi Valley State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alvin Stredic Jr. is averaging 9.7 points for the Delta Devils. Arthur Tate is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Anthony Bryant is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Bulldogs. Darius Ford is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 74.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.