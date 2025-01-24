Alabama A&M takes home win streak into matchup with Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (6-10, 5-0 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-6, 4-1 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Texas Southern.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 in home games. Alabama A&M averages 64.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 5-0 in SWAC play. Texas Southern averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Alabama A&M’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 66.9 points per game, 4.3 more than the 62.6 Alabama A&M allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Courtlyn Loudermill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.