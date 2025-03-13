Alabama A&M plays in SWAC Tournament against the Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (11-17, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (21-9, 14-4 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays in the SWAC Tournament against Alcorn State.

The Bulldogs’ record in SWAC play is 14-4, and their record is 7-5 in non-conference games. Alabama A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Darian Burgin averaging 6.0.

The Braves are 10-8 in SWAC play. Alcorn State ranks seventh in the SWAC scoring 25.5 points per game in the paint led by Destiny Brown averaging 8.0.

Alabama A&M is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State’s 38.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Alabama A&M has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Alabama A&M won 66-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Mailyn Wilkerson led Alabama A&M with 22 points, and Brown led Alcorn State with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15 points. Alisha Wilson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is shooting 44.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Braves. Maya Claytor is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 61.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

