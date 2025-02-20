Alabama A&M hosts Florida A&M after Wilson’s 20-point showing

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-16, 5-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (17-8, 10-3 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on Florida A&M after Alisha Wilson scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 95-76 win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Bulldogs are 6-4 on their home court. Alabama A&M is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rattlers have gone 5-8 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 10.5 assists per game led by Cheyenne McEvans averaging 2.4.

Alabama A&M averages 64.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 68.0 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 66.4 points per game, 4.8 more than the 61.6 Alabama A&M gives up to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Rattlers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalia Walker averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Wilson is averaging 11.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

McEvans is averaging 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Rattlers. Sabou Gueye is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.