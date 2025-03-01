Alabama A&M faces Alabama State, aims for 6th straight road win

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (19-8, 12-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (6-21, 4-11 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M will try to keep its five-game road win streak alive when the Bulldogs take on Alabama State.

The Hornets are 5-6 in home games. Alabama State ranks sixth in the SWAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 12-3 in conference play. Alabama A&M is sixth in the SWAC with 10.8 assists per game led by Jaiyah Harris-Smith averaging 3.8.

Alabama State’s average of 3.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Alabama State gives up.

The Hornets and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Kaitlyn Bryant is averaging 12.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Alisha Wilson is averaging 14 points, 8.6 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 53.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 31.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.