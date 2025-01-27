Alabama A&M and Prairie View A&M square off in conference matchup

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-11, 2-5 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-7, 4-2 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nyam Thornton and Prairie View A&M visit Alisha Wilson and Alabama A&M on Monday.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-3 in home games. Alabama A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC with 27.2 points per game in the paint led by Darian Burgin averaging 6.0.

The Panthers are 2-5 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks fifth in the SWAC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ash’a Thompson averaging 3.1.

Alabama A&M scores 64.1 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 68.1 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 62.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 63.3 Alabama A&M allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and Panthers meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 10.3 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs. Mailyn Wilkerson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is scoring 9.6 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Panthers. Thompson is averaging 9.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 64.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.