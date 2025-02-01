Akron visits Kent State after Batsch’s 33-point showing

Akron Zips (9-12, 3-6 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (14-7, 7-2 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State takes on Akron after Jenna Batsch scored 33 points in Kent State’s 79-59 win against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Golden Flashes have gone 9-2 in home games. Kent State leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. Bridget Dunn paces the Golden Flashes with 10.1 rebounds.

The Zips have gone 3-6 against MAC opponents. Akron has a 5-9 record against opponents over .500.

Kent State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Akron gives up. Akron averages 65.5 points per game, 2.7 more than the 62.8 Kent State gives up to opponents.

The Golden Flashes and Zips meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Babbitt is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 11.9 points. Batsch is shooting 48.9% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games.

Alexus Mobley is averaging 12.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Zips. Shelbee Brown is averaging 14.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 76.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Zips: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.