Akron visits Fleming and Bowling Green

Akron Zips (9-11, 3-5 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-10, 3-5 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Akron after Lexi Fleming scored 23 points in Bowling Green’s 80-68 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Falcons have gone 6-2 at home. Bowling Green is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Zips have gone 3-5 against MAC opponents. Akron is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

Bowling Green scores 69.3 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 66.8 Akron gives up. Akron averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and Zips meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Amy Velasco is averaging 16.4 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Alexus Mobley is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Zips. Shelbee Brown is averaging 13.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Zips: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.