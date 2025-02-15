Akron visits Central Michigan after Jarusevicius’ 32-point performance

Akron Zips (19-5, 11-0 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (11-13, 4-7 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Akron after Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 32 points in Central Michigan’s 91-83 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Chippewas are 7-4 in home games. Central Michigan is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Zips are 11-0 in MAC play. Akron is the MAC leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 7.9.

Central Michigan makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Akron has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Akron averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Central Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarusevicius is shooting 51.7% and averaging 14.6 points for the Chippewas. Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Johnson is averaging 13.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Zips. Seth Wilson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Zips: 10-0, averaging 90.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

