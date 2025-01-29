Akron visits Bowling Green following Fleming’s 23-point game

Akron Zips (9-11, 3-5 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (9-10, 3-5 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts Akron after Lexi Fleming scored 23 points in Bowling Green’s 80-68 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Falcons are 6-2 on their home court. Bowling Green is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Zips are 3-5 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Shelbee Brown averaging 5.9.

Bowling Green’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Akron allows. Akron’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Bowling Green has given up to its opponents (43.3%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Falcons. Fleming is averaging 13.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

Alexus Mobley is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Zips. Brown is averaging 13.7 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Zips: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.