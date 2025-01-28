Akron takes on Northern Illinois, aims for 4th straight road win

Akron Zips (14-5, 7-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-14, 1-6 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -16; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Zips play Northern Illinois.

The Huskies have gone 5-4 in home games. Northern Illinois gives up 75.6 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Zips are 7-0 in conference games. Akron is third in the MAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 2.9.

Northern Illinois scores 70.8 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 73.2 Akron gives up. Akron scores 8.6 more points per game (84.2) than Northern Illinois gives up (75.6).

The Huskies and Zips square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Jones is averaging 15.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tavari Johnson is averaging 12.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Zips. Nate Johnson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.