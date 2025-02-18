Air Force visits Wyoming on 11-game road skid

Air Force Falcons (3-22, 0-14 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-15, 4-11 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -9.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will attempt to end its 11-game road skid when the Falcons face Wyoming.

The Cowboys have gone 7-5 at home. Wyoming has a 4-4 record in one-possession games.

The Falcons have gone 0-14 against MWC opponents. Air Force averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when winning the turnover battle.

Wyoming is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obi Agbim is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cowboys. Dontaie Allen is averaging 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ethan Taylor is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 62.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Falcons: 0-10, averaging 61.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.