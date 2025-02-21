Air Force visits Fresno State following Smith’s 29-point outing

Air Force Falcons (15-11, 5-9 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (17-11, 8-7 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force visits Fresno State after Madison Smith scored 29 points in Air Force’s 82-77 win against the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 10-5 in home games. Fresno State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Falcons are 5-9 against MWC opponents. Air Force is seventh in the MWC with 12.9 assists per game led by Jo Huntimer averaging 4.5.

Fresno State scores 64.3 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 62.3 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 66.1 points per game, 1.2 more than the 64.9 Fresno State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Jacobs averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Mariah Elohim is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

Jayda McNabb is averaging 8.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.