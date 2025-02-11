Air Force visits Fertig and Wyoming

Air Force Falcons (14-9, 4-7 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (14-9, 8-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Air Force after Allyson Fertig scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 64-51 win against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Cowgirls are 7-2 on their home court. Wyoming is the top team in the MWC with 16.2 assists per game led by Ola Ustowska averaging 3.4.

The Falcons are 4-7 in MWC play.

Wyoming makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Air Force has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Air Force scores 6.7 more points per game (66.2) than Wyoming allows to opponents (59.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tess Barnes averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Fertig is averaging 19.2 points, 10 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

Milahnie Perry is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Falcons: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.