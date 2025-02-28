Air Force visits Dent and New Mexico

Air Force Falcons (4-24, 1-16 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (22-6, 14-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico plays Air Force after Donovan Dent scored 26 points in New Mexico’s 73-65 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Lobos have gone 14-1 at home. New Mexico leads the MWC averaging 82.3 points and is shooting 46.0%.

The Falcons are 1-16 in MWC play. Air Force has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

New Mexico is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Air Force allows to opponents. Air Force averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than New Mexico allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dent is averaging 19.9 points, 6.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lobos. Nelly Junior Joseph is averaging 14.4 points and 12.4 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games.

Ethan Taylor averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Luke Kearney is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Falcons: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

