Air Force visits Colorado State after Ronsiek’s 20-point game

Air Force Falcons (12-9, 2-7 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (15-6, 6-2 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Air Force after Emma Ronsiek scored 20 points in Colorado State’s 61-56 victory over the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Rams have gone 10-2 at home. Colorado State is fifth in the MWC scoring 69.3 points while shooting 42.5% from the field.

The Falcons are 2-7 in conference play. Air Force is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado State averages 69.3 points, 7.9 more per game than the 61.4 Air Force allows. Air Force averages 65.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the 60.4 Colorado State gives up.

The Rams and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. Hannah Simental is shooting 47.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

Milahnie Perry is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Falcons. Keelie O’Hollaren is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.