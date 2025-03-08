Air Force takes on Utah State in MWC Tournament

Utah State Aggies (4-26, 3-15 MWC) vs. Air Force Falcons (17-13, 7-11 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force squares off against Utah State in the MWC Tournament.

The Falcons have gone 7-11 against MWC teams, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Air Force scores 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-15 in MWC play. Utah State is 0-23 against opponents with a winning record.

Air Force is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Air Force has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keelie O’Hollaren averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Madison Smith is shooting 45.5% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 16.4 points for the Aggies. Carlie Latta is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

