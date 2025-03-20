Air Force plays Utah Valley in NIT matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (18-12, 10-8 WAC) at Air Force Falcons (18-14, 8-12 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and Utah Valley play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Falcons have gone 8-12 against MWC teams, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. Air Force ranks sixth in the MWC with 13.5 assists per game led by Jo Huntimer averaging 4.6.

The Wolverines are 10-8 against WAC teams. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC scoring 66.0 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

Air Force scores 66.5 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 61.7 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Air Force gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Air Force won 76-58 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Milahnie Perry led Air Force with 22 points, and Kylee Mabry led Utah Valley with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huntimer is averaging 3.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tahlia White is shooting 40.1% and averaging 12.4 points for the Wolverines. Amanda Barcello is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.