Air Force plays Utah Valley in NIT matchup

Utah Valley Wolverines (18-12, 10-8 WAC) at Air Force Falcons (18-14, 8-12 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and Utah Valley play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Falcons are 8-12 against MWC opponents and 10-2 in non-conference play. Air Force is fifth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.5 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Wolverines are 10-8 against WAC opponents. Utah Valley averages 66.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Air Force is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Air Force allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Air Force defeated Utah Valley 76-58 in their last meeting on Dec. 5. Milahnie Perry led Air Force with 22 points, and Kylee Mabry led Utah Valley with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is averaging 15.6 points for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tahlia White is averaging 12.4 points and 2.3 steals for the Wolverines. Amanda Barcello is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.