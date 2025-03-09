Air Force meets Utah State in MWC Tournament

Utah State Aggies (4-26, 3-15 MWC) vs. Air Force Falcons (17-13, 7-11 MWC)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and Utah State play in the MWC Tournament.

The Falcons’ record in MWC play is 7-11, and their record is 10-2 in non-conference games. Air Force ranks sixth in the MWC with 13.3 assists per game led by Jo Huntimer averaging 4.6.

The Aggies are 3-15 against MWC opponents. Utah State is 2-12 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

Air Force is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Air Force has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keelie O’Hollaren is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 9.7 points. Madison Smith is averaging 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Sophie Sene is averaging 4.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.