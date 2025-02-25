Air Force hosts San Diego State after Smith’s 21-point showing

San Diego State Aztecs (20-9, 9-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (16-11, 6-9 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts San Diego State after Madison Smith scored 21 points in Air Force’s 67-66 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons have gone 9-4 in home games. Air Force is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aztecs are 9-7 in conference games. San Diego State is fourth in the MWC scoring 69.4 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Air Force is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.8% San Diego State allows to opponents. San Diego State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Air Force gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keelie O’Hollaren is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 9.8 points. Smith is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Sheffey is averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Aztecs. Natalia Martinez is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.