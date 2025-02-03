Air Force Falcons take on the Nevada Wolf Pack on 12-game losing streak

Nevada Wolf Pack (12-10, 4-7 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-19, 0-11 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force will try to break its 12-game losing streak when the Falcons play Nevada.

The Falcons are 2-9 on their home court. Air Force is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack are 4-7 in conference play. Nevada is ninth in the MWC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 6.5.

Air Force is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Air Force allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Davidson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.4 points for the Wolf Pack. Xavier Dusell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 60.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.